Despite economic slowdown, realty majors hope to cash in on festivities

Despite the prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector, listed property developers are hoping to see a significant uptick in sales in the ongoing festive season.

Whether it is DLF in the National Capital Region (NCR), or Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty in Mumbai or Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates and Sobha Realty in Bengaluru, most top players have launched or lined up a slew of new project launches during this season. At the end of March this year, the country’s top 25 developers were sitting on unsold inventory worth nearly Rs 1.4 trillion — up 19 per cent year on ...