Despite oil price volatility, earnings prospects good for ONGC

Shares of India’s largest oil and gas producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have gained about 25 per cent from their February 2019 lows, as the company’s earnings outlook improved with higher crude oil prices.

With Brent crude prices now ranging between $60-70 a barrel after rising consistently throughout the current calendar year, the outlook on ONGC’s net crude oil realisation remains firm. Looking at the geo-political situation, sanctions on Venezuela and restrictions on Iran’s oil exports and production cuts by Opec countries, analysts expect Brent ...