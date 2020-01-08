Despite relaxation in norms, 25 stressed power assets yet to be resolved

The power generation sector, which has the highest load of non-performing assets (NPAs), worth Rs 2 trillion, saw a minimal resolution of stressed projects in the current financial year despite the relaxed norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this regard.

Of the 36 identified stressed assets, seven have been resolved through debt-restructuring schemes by lenders. These include Jaypee’s Praygaraj, which was bought by a joint venture of Tata Power and ICICI Bank; the Lanco Teesta Hydropower project, which was taken over by state-owned NHPC; and Rattan India Power’s ...