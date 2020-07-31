Dettol rides hygiene wave to expand business amid Covid-19 pandemic

Dettol has taken pole position in India’s soap market, riding on the renewed surge in consumption of hygiene and sanitary products. Better availability and rationalisation of shelf-keeping units (SKUs) has helped its business during the pandemic.

According to Laxman Narasimhan, group chief executive officer and ED of Reckitt Benck­iser (RB), the brand gained 430 basis points in market share during the first half of 2020, overtaking long-standing leaders Lifebuoy and Lux of Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Nielsen data sourced from the industry shows that in the Rs 22,000-crore ...