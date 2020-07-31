JUST IN
Cognizant expects revenue to dip 2% in 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis

Business Standard

Dettol rides hygiene wave to expand business amid Covid-19 pandemic

The recent declaration from RB suggests Dettol now holds some 14% of the local soap market

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Dettol has taken pole position in India’s soap market, riding on the renewed surge in consumption of hygiene and sanitary products. Better availability and rationalisation of shelf-keeping units (SKUs) has helped its business during the pandemic.

According to Laxman Narasimhan, group chief executive officer and ED of Reckitt Benck­iser (RB), the brand gained 430 basis points in market share during the first half of 2020, overtaking long-standing leaders Lifebuoy and Lux of Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Nielsen data sourced from the industry shows that in the Rs 22,000-crore ...

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 06:05 IST

