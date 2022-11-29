JUST IN
Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Human Resource head
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed over 5x on strong retail, HNI interest
Credit card bill payment platform Cred buys CreditVidya for undisclosed sum
Fusion Micro Finance reported multifold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 95 crore
Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation
GroupM Media's CEO Prashanth Kumar elected president of AAAI
AstraZeneca India gets regulator's approval to market anti-diabetes drug
Hinduja group, Torrent, Piramal, Oaktree, bid for Reliance Capital
Adani Enterprises' fundraise targets retail buyers, allows discount pricing
Uber introduces rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Credit card bill payment platform Cred buys CreditVidya for undisclosed sum
Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Human Resource head
Business Standard

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed over 5x on strong retail, HNI interest

The two categories were subscribed around 7 times each; QIB was nearly half covered

Topics
IPOs | Agrochemical companies | Investment

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO, Investment
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed more than five times on Tuesday, a day before its close.

The retail and high networth individual categories of the IPO were subscribed around seven times each. The institutional investor portion was nearly half covered, stock exchange data showed.

Dharmaj, an agrochemical company, is looking to raise Rs 216 crore in fresh capital through its IPO. The issue also consists of a secondary share sale worth Rs 35 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 16:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.