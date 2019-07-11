JUST IN
Lenders to cash-starved DHFL likely to finalise resolution plan today

The resolution process will entail an additional line of credit facility for DHFL

Hamsini Karthik 

Dewan Housing Finance
The consortium of lenders to DHFL is closer to arriving at a resolution plan. All banks have agreed on the inter-creditor agreement and, sources say they may finalise the plan on Thursday.

The resolution process will entail an additional line of credit facility for DHFL that will be extended on a monthly basis.
