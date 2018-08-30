DLF's rental arm to work on achieving mid-teen growth in Ebidta

Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), the rental arm of leading company DLF, will work on achieving mid-teen growth in Ebidta, company’s chairman KP Singh said in the annual report of 2017-18 financial year.

“The free cash flow generated from annuity income shall be judiciously utilised for capital expenditure, deleveraging and increasing dividend flow to its shareholders,” Singh said.

Singapore’s sovereign fund had bought 33.34 per cent in for about Rs 90 billion. has the remaining 66.66 per cent stake in the (JV) firm “DLF’s partnership with has positioned your company for faster growth in the office and retail space. In addition to capturing the growth within DCCDL, your company can continue to develop offices or retail malls outside the JV,” Singh said.

The JV between and was set up with a twin objective: to strengthen the balance sheet of DLF and significantly deleverage development business, and to focus on accelerated growth of DCCDL, he said.

Singh said the firm would sell future projects once they attained a degree of progress and reduced uncertainties.

Singh said the development business would be driven by appropriately utilising free cash flow into new projects with high returns and balance free cash flow to build up cash reserves for any potential initiatives.

“Your company today has finished inventory worth approximately Rs 150 billion (net of construction expenses), which it shall continue to sell over a period of time,” he said.

The company has already started construction of residential complex at Capital Greens IV, New Delhi, which is part of 7 million sq ft in another JV with GIC.

“Further, projects are being identified for development, with an objective that inventory available for sale could be continuously replenished in a four-year cycle,” he said.