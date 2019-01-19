DLF sees uptick in ready-made homes, sold houses worth Rs 2,400 cr in 2018

On the back of a reworked business strategy and demand uptick for ready-to-move-in properties, the country’s largest real estate firm, DLF Limited, registered sales of over Rs 2,400 crore for residential inventory properties in 2018, according to sources in the industry.

Sources said the firm has seen a rise in demand of residential properties over the past one year after it decided to sell only ready-to-move-in properties. Last year, DLF said that it would sell apartments only when it gets occupancy certificate after completing the project as part of its new business ...