DMart looks to step up store launches in FY20 as rivals get aggressive

The country’s most profitable retailer Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart chain, may shed its conservative attitude as competition in the food and grocery segment grows.

In an investor meet on Wednesday, DMart’s management, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Neville Noronha said it was looking to accelerate store launches, as rivals such as Reliance Retail, Walmart-Flipkart and Amazon increasingly get aggressive in the category. While Noronha did not specify a number, analysts expect DMart to launch around 30 stores in FY20, against an average ...