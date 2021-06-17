Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 3.3 times on Day-2; KIMS offer mops up 56%

-
The initial public offer (IPO) of Dodla Dairy was subscribed 3.3 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. As of 5 pm on Thursday, the institutional portion was subscribed 28 per cent, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 60 per cent, and the retail portion, six times. Dodla Dairy has priced its IPO between Rs 421-428 per share. At the upper band, the company could raise to Rs 520 crore. The firm intends to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to repay its debts and fund capital expenditure.
The IPO of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was subscribed 56 per cent on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The institutional bucket was subscribed 32 per cent, the wealthy investor portion by 9 per cent, the retail portion by two times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 66 per cent. KIMS has priced its Rs 2,143-crore IPO between Rs 815 and Rs 825 per equity share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 23 million shares. KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered. The company operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064. It provides a range of healthcare services across over 25 specialities and super specialities.
Both IPOs close on Friday.
