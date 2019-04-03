Domestic-focused pharma companies gain spotlight with stable growth outlook

Domestic-focused pharma companies have gained favour looking at the stable growth outlook, as compared to the volatility seen in US markets. Experts say, at the structural level, the low hanging fruits in the US generics market have been plucked and a challenging path still lies ahead for generics.

Momentum in the domestic pharma market, which is estimated to have grown about 11 per cent during FY19, however, continues making analysts are more bullish on companies having a larger domestic focus. Analysts at Yes Securities, say, “The companies with dominant non-US revenue streams ...