Domestic pharma firms working on new repurposed drug for Covid-19

Domestic drug firms are working on re-purposed drugs that might be used to treat Covid-19. Earlier last week, the subject expert committee (SEC) on Covid-19 reviewed some proposals and approved a few.

Ahmedabad-based Intas Pharmaceuticals got the nod to conduct phase-II trials for hyperimmune globulin, while Bengaluru-based firm IDRS Labs was asked to submit more data to support its proposal. Meanwhile, Jubilant Life Sciences got approval to conduct phase-IV clinical trials for remdesivir. Many companies globally are working on plasma research to develop and manufacture hyperimmune ...