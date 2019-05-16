Domino's, McDonald's stores feel slowdown pangs in March quarter

Two of the country’s top food service operators — Jubilant FoodWorks and Westlife Development — reported their lowest same-store sales growth (SSG) in six quarters as general consumption slowdown hit the sector during the January-March period (Q4).

The two companies, which are listed on the stock exchanges and run Domino’s and McDonald’s stores, respectively, reported SSG in the 5-6 per cent region in Q4, down from 14-25 per cent seen in the past five quarters. SSG is sales growth of stores one year and above and is a crucial metric tracked by analysts, ...