Don't delay decision on reviving Jet Airways, NCLT tells Synergy Group

The (NCLT) has asked Synergy Group to hasten its decision on reviving The South American group had failed to provide a resolution plan before December 16 deadline due to uncertainty on airport slots and would have to participate in a fresh bidding process proposed by lenders. Michael Welch, Synergy's executive president, informed the NCLT's Mumbai Bench that the group was keen to revive the airline by forming a new company upon takeover with all Jet's assets, aircraft, employees and it operating permit but all liabilities." Undoubtedly it will be challenging but we see an opportunity," Welch said.