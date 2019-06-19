Don't think outside the box; remove the box entirely, says OpenGenius CEO

What is the link between creativity and innovation? What is the use of creativity in business if that cannot be scaled up and monetised? Creativity is a key ingredient in innovation — the real difference is that innovation is about actually applying creativity. Having strong, creative ideas is great — but you’ve got to do something with them to really scale up your business.

Look at a company like Apple, they applied their creativity when they imagined a phone without a keypad and then actually created it. If they’d not made that idea a reality, today we’d ...