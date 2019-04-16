Down and out? Jet Airways flies off to that great hangar in the sky

As this piece goes to press, Jet Airways is breathing its last and public sympathy, as it watches one of the best private airlines and brands of the last few decades go down, lies only with its employees (barring the top management), cabin crew, ground staff, pilots and engineers.

The airline has some of the most loyal staff, the best engineers, the classiest cabin crews, and at least some senior commanders who display a loyalty even founder Naresh Goyal would find touching. The top management is more culpable because many believe that they could have changed the trajectory of the ...