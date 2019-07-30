Dr Reddy's Labs looks to recover from Q1 blues with multiple growth drivers

Dr Reddy’s lower-than-expected performance for the June quarter and delay in key product launches led to weakness in the stock, which shed 3.4 per cent on Tuesday. Disappointment with June quarter performance was led by temporary disruption in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and one-off inventory adjustments.

The management, however, guided for a strong comeback of pharmaceutical services and active ingredient sales in the September quarter, on the back of a healthy order book and resolution of certain product-related issues in an API plant. Inventory ...