Dr Reddy's: Some disappointment in Q4, but generics focus improves outlook

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories' 14 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 4,016.6 crore and 44 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 434.3 crore for the March quarter (Q4) was better than Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 3,895 crore and Rs 418 crore, respectively.

However, there was some disappointment too including those on US sales ramp-up in light of contribution from some special products, a sequential decline in sales across other key geographies and on gross margins too. The overall numbers also included revenue of Rs 180 crore from derma propriety products, ...