Draft labelling regulations for packaged food and beverages divide industry

The draft labelling regulations for packaged food and beverages (F&B), released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last month, have come in for sharp criticism from companies, which could delay implementation.

Food majors and activists Business Standard spoke to stand at opposite sides of the spectrum on the matter, which prescribes a red-colour code for food products rich in sugar, salt, and fat. Yellow and green labels will be used in case of lower levels of some or all of these ingredients and a cross symbol will be used for products unfit for human ...