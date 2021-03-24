Dream11 parent raises $400 mn from Netflix, Airbnb investor, others

Sports technology company Dream Sports, which owns brands such as Dream11, FanCode and DreamX has raised $400 million in a new funding round led by TCV, D1 Capital Partners and Falcon Edge. This is TCV’s first investment in India.

The round also saw participation from existing investors like Tiger Global, ChrysCapital, TPG Growth, Steadview Capital and Footpath Ventures. Falcon Edge Capital, co-founded by Navroz Udwadia, invested via Alpha Wave. WIth the latest round, the company’s valuation has doubled to $5 billion, according to reports. It had raised $225 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion in September last year.

“This is a huge vote of confidence to the Indian start-up ecosystem. We have created the Fantasy Sports category in India to drive digital engagement to real-life sporting events and bring fans closer to the sport they love. We are proud to continually contribute to the overall expansion of the Indian sports ecosystem,” said Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.

For several years, the Mumbai-based firm, co-founded by Jain and Bhavit Sheth in 2008, failed to attract investors and remained entangled in legal battles as virtual betting or fantasy sports was considered illegal in India. However, a favourable court order in 2017 removed legal hurdles ahead of it.

“India is home to the world's largest and most energetic sports fan base with a dynamic mix that is unique to the subcontinent. Dream Sports is serving this community with a highly innovative product offering. We are inspired by what Harsh, Bhavit and the Dream Sports team have built, and we look forward to partnering with them,” said Gopi Vaddi, General Partner at TCV, which has invested in global tech giants like Netflix and Airbnb.

Access to affordable smartphones, low network data tariffs and improving mobile internet speeds have led to a spurt in online gaming in India.

Recently another key player Mobile Premier League raised $95 million in a series D round and is on the verge of becoming a unicorn with a current valuation of $945 million.