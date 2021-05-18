Dukaan partners with Dunzo, Shiprocket to integrate delivery for retailers

SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan has partnered with on-demand commerce and delivery platform and tech-enabled logistics aggregation platform Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience. The company is in talks with around a dozen more such startups as pandemic-led surges in demand for home deliveries indicate a long-term trend.

“While retailers are expediting digitisation to future-proof their business, it is essential to bring delivery automation capabilities into the mix. The future of delivery tracking rests on bringing predictability to order service time for a great customer experience. And we at Dukaan are always working towards building a seamless future for the retail industry,” said Suumit Shah, Founder, and CEO, Dukaan, which is currently in talks to raise a $25-40 million series A round of funding. An automated delivery system also helps retailers scale their business by reducing the time and effort spent on managing the logistics involved with each customer order, said the company.

While Shiprocket provides an automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it. "By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan’s 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers,” said Shah.

Since the second wave hit the nation, the platform has seen order volume go up by 1.7 times, especially in grocery and pharmacy categories.

“Whether it’s users ordering groceries or merchants opting for our on-demand logistics, we aim to make everyday transactions in the offline world easy and seamless. and Dukaan have partnered to empower merchants with better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities in a rapidly changing retail environment,” said Kartik Mishra, Head - Strategy & New Initiatives,