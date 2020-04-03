E-commerce faring better now, issues being resolved, says DPIIT Secy

JUST IN
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the DPIIT Secretary too held detailed meetings with traders and e-commerce firms on the matter

The government has held several meetings with e-commerce players to resolve issues arising due to the lockdown, and now witnessing improvement on them daily, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Deparrment for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that with lot of follow ups on their issues, relaxations were given to them by the Home Ministry.

"We had meetings with them, most of their issues are being resolved. E-commerce position is much better now then what was there on day one of lockdown. Everyday you are seeing improvement," he told PTI.

E-commerce representatives had shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods by delivery boys due to the lockdown amid coronavirus outbeak.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has earlier said they are committed to ensure that essential goods reach people in the most-convenient and safest manner.

Traders and e-commerce companies have raised concerns over police beating up delivery boys in various states while they were doing their duty.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the DPIIT Secretary too held detailed meetings with traders and e-commerce firms on the matter.

The DPIIT has set up a control room to monitor real time status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It is also monitoring difficulties being faced by various stakeholders.
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 21:59 IST

