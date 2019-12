on Wednesday said the sale of through the e-commerce channel would touch 5 per cent by 2022 from 2 per cent now as consumers increasingly shop online. This would take the e-commerce market for products in India from $1.2 billion currently to $4 billion, led by metro markets, said Nielsen's President, South Asia, Prasun Basu. At 2 per cent, he said, India is already equal to markets such as Canada, Germany, Spain, and Italy in terms of e-commerce penetration for products.