E-pharmacies find growth pill despite regulatory worries, legal tussles

The online pharmacy space in India has seen steady growth in 2018-19 (FY19) despite regulatory uncertainties and legal tussles. In fact, the sector managed to draw $175 million funding from private equity and venture capital players in calendar year 2018 — a 4.7x jump over the previous year.

Investors have not shied away from the sector in the first four months of this year, when the total value of deals in the e-pharmacy space came in at $46 million, beating the full-year amount of $37 million in 2017, according to the data from Venture Intelligence. The top four players ...