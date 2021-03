Earnings impact, valuation concerns for Capco deal to weigh on Wipro stock

Shares of IT services company, Wipro declined more than three per cent on Friday as concerns over execution and valuation regarding its deal to acquire Capco left investors unenthused. According to the company, the deal is EPS dilutive in the first year.

Analysts peg the EPS hit to be in the range of 4 to 9 per cent in FY22 with Wipro's operating profit margins seen contracting by as much as 200 basis points during the same period. However, the company expects margins to improve as it realises the revenue and cost synergies from the acquisition and estimates EPS to turn accretive ...