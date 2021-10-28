EBay revenue outlook disappoints as pandemic-led boom fades

-
ALSO READ
Shinsegae Group's E-Mart acquires 80.01% of shares in eBay Korea
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
EBay Inc on Wednesday projected holiday-quarter revenue below market expectations, another sign that the online shopping boom fueled by the pandemic was tapering as consumers returned to stores.
The company was a big corporate winner in 2020 when lockdowns forced people to shop on its online marketplace, but growth has slowed since then as vaccinations encourage consumers to step out.
EBay said it expected fourth-quarter revenue between $2.57 billion and $2.62 billion, well below analysts' average estimate of $2.65 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The company also reported a 5% decline in the number of active buyers on its marketplace in the third quarter.
Gross merchandise volume, the total dollar value of sales on eBay from which the company takes a percentage, fell 10%.
But a strong showing by its payment services and the expansion of its advertising portfolio drove a 11% jump in revenue that was better expectations.
The company has doubled down on its core auction and e-commerce business in recent years through deals in a bid to fend off rising competition from industry behemoth Amazon.com Inc and upstarts such as Etsy Inc.
It earned 90 cents per share on an adjusted basis, a cent above estimates.
For the current quarter, it expects adjusted profit between 97 cents and $1.01 per share. Analysts expected $1 per share.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU