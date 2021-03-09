Edelweiss launches Rs 5000 crore fund to tap pre-IPO, late-stage deals

Wealth Management (EWM) on Tuesday announced the launch of its third series of Crossover Opportunities Fund (Crossover III) with a targeted corpus of Rs 5000 crore.

The fund will focus on late-stage PE and Pre-IPO Crossover III will see the largest fund raise in the series, having raised Rs 2200 crore through the earlier series, said the company.

The fund opens up access to private which usually are unavailable to most investors and enables them to capitalize on structural growth trends early on with reasonable exit time-horizons, it said. Apart from this, the fund, via its investment in IPOs of high-quality enterprises, will also facilitate meaningful allocation to investors who are keen to participate in new and emerging leaders of India’s future. This strategy has stood the test of time through recent market crises and has done quite well in delivering consistent returns and lower than market drawdowns throughout this period of extreme volatility, it added.

" is now a well-established asset class in India and is making significant contribution to the development of India’s emerging corporate sector, while generating strong returns for its investors. With a very strong track record in its previous tranches, the Crossover strategy adopts a partnership approach with its portfolio companies, where throughout the investment period, the fund team engages deeply with the company’s management to create a positive impact on their performance and thereby maximizing returns for our investors,” said Nitin Jain, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Wealth Management.

“We are witnessing the emergence of new sectors and novel business models, presenting new market opportunities. It is very exciting to see the confidence among Indian entrepreneurs today as they aspire to build the next generation of world-class The phase of 2-3 years pre IPO and 2-3 years post IPO represents one of the best phases of growth and makes for a very attractive investment strategy. Crossover III will focus on this phase of high growth of future-ready businesses and partner with them as they transform into lasting publicly-listed franchises,” said Pranav Parikh, Managing Partner & Head, Private Equity, Edelweiss Wealth Management.