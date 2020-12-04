Edtech player Great Learning scouts for start-ups in inorganic growth push

With inorganic growth becoming the flavour of the season in the edtech space, online professional course provider Great Learning is scouting for start-ups in the higher education space that would add value to the company’s offerings. “We are looking at companies that will help us add more value in the professional courses segment.

We are not going to diversify into K12 or test preparation but want to be the best at what we are doing,” said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder & CEO of the Gurugram based start-up. The company has seen a 10-fold increase in user base since the ...