EIH cites general slowdown, drop in airline catering for dismal Q1 show

EIH, which owns the Oberoi chain of hotels, has attributed the drop in revenue and profitability in the first quarter of the current year to a general slowdown in business activity, decline in air travel and reduction in the airline catering business.

The first quarter resulted in a loss before tax of Rs 11.25 crore compared to a profit of Rs 16.03 crore in the previous year. Loss after tax was at Rs 7 crore as against a profit of Rs 10.19 crore. EBIDTA for the first quarter was Rs 34.9 crore compared to Rs 56.8 crore in the previous year and total revenues was at Rs 302.99 crore vis-a-vis Rs 343.46 crore in the previous year.

However, in his address to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), executive chairman, P R S Oberoi, said that with the improvement in the situation, the revenue and profitability in the succeeding three quarters will be better.

Oberoi was not present at the AGM on Wednesday, his speech was read out by Vikram Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer. The meeting was chaired by S S Mukherji, executive vice chairman.

One of the reasons cited for the drop in revenue and profitability was also due to the decline in airline catering business. A one-off provision of Rs 84.75 crore has been made on account of cash-strapped Jet Airways.

Responding to shareholders, Vikram Oberoi, said that the company had been working with Jet Airways from the beginning. "Over the years we have done business of Rs 1,000 crore," he said.

Despite the slowdown however, at least two properties would be coming up in the near term, Marrakech and Bandhavgarh.

The Oberoi Marrakech is in the final phase of completion and is scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2019.

The Oberoi Wildlife Resort Bandhavgarh is located on a 22-acre site five kilometres from Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The construction of the resort is underway and is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020.

The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata is adding 50 rooms for an investment of around Rs 100 crore which will be completed in around 15 months' time.