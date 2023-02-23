JUST IN
Business Standard

Ekart to offer warehousing services to brands, manufacturers and retailers

The end-to-end warehousing services by Ekart will include ready-to-use warehousing space, order management, integrated logistics, and inventory management

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Ekart, Ekart Logistics
The initiative will enable brands from across various industries to leverage Ekartâ€™s fulfilment centres for flexible, affordable, and scalable inventory storage solutions.

Flipkart Group-owned supply chain network Ekart will now make its warehouses across the country available to brands, manufacturers, retailers, and SMEs in a bid to become a fourth-party logistics (4PL) player.

The end-to-end warehousing services by Ekart will include ready-to-use warehousing space, order management, integrated logistics, and inventory management. Ekart will also offer specialised facilities such as temperature-controlled storage and storage for high-value inventory for businesses in need of these requirements.

The initiative, it says, will enable brands from across various industries to leverage Ekart’s fulfilment centres for flexible, affordable, and scalable inventory storage solutions.

“Today a majority of businesses across industries including manufacturing, D2C, and consumer electronics have a pain point of not being able to find Grade A warehousing and dealing with multiple partners for operations. We want to leverage our operations, infrastructure, and technology capabilities to provide ease of doing business while also reducing the cost of doing business and further strengthening and streamlining the nation’s supply chain ecosystem,” said Mani Bhushan, chief business officer at EKart.

Ekart currently has a pan India supply chain network spread across more than 20 million sq feet. To begin with, it will offer four dedicated sites across Bilaspur in Haryana, Malur in Karnataka, Saidham in Mumbai, and Uluberia (West Bengal), as well as 17 shared sites across India to businesses of all sizes.

The firm says it will provide real-time visibility and continuous inventory monitoring as per touchpoints. Furthermore, it will provide refurbishment centers for Apparel Category and Value Recovery for Electronics category, sampling and marketing opportunities for brands and green packaging options.

The company currently delivers over 120 million packages every month across all serviceable pin codes.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:47 IST

`
