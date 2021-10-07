Emami Agrotech eyes Rs 25,000 crore turnover by 2025 with new plant

Emami Agrotech, the and bio-diesel arm of the diversified group, is eyeing a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore by 2025 on higher volumes.

The company is looking to close the current financial year 2021-2022 with a turnover of around Rs 20,000 crore; in FY 2020-2021, it had clocked in a turnover of Rs 12,000 crore.

Much of the increase in turnover would come from higher volumes led by the new plant at Kandla, Gujarat that has started production. The Kandla refinery with a production capacity of 3.200 tonnes per day (TPD), is the fourth production unit of the company in India, after Haldia, Krishnapatnam and Jaipur.

The Rs 600 crore greenfield plant at Kandla will take the total production capacity of to over 12,000 TPD from its earlier capacity of 9,000 TPD. will produce refined palm oil, refined soyabean oil and value added products like vanaspati and bakery fats from the refinery.

“The commencement of the Kandla plant is a big step for us as we aim to consolidate ourselves further on a national level,” Aditya V Agarwal, director, Emami group, said.

Manish Goenka, director, Emami group, explained that it would help to reach out to a wider consumer base across northern and western regions.

The plant is built on 54 acres. “It is the only plant in the entire Kandla region which has a direct pipeline access from the port offering significant logistical and cost benefits,” added Goenka. The plant will be generating total employment of almost 2,000 including direct and indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking to grow its non-edible oil business. In 2019, it forayed into the spices segment and in 2021, it launched soya chunks.

Agarwal said that the company wants to be a food company. In the next 3 years, it has lined up an investment of around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore for brand building that may also include newer categories.