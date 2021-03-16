Emami enters processed food with soya chunks

-
Emami Agrotech – which has just entered the soya chunks segment – is eyeing 10-15 per cent of the West Bengal market in the next 2-3 years.
Announcing the launch of soya chunks, which marks the entry of the company in the processed foods category, Krishna Mohan, director, Emami Agrotech, said, “West Bengal is the largest market for soya chunks and is estimated to account for more than one-third of national consumption.”
Over the next 2-3 years, Emami is eyeing 10-15 per cent of the West Bengal market. The company plans to take the product national in the next 12 months.
Emami Agrotech has been present in the foods business for over a decade since Emami Healthy & Tasty mustard oil was launched in 2010. Emami Agrotech is the edible oil arm of the Emami group.
Sudhakar Desai, chief executive officer, Emami Agrotech, said that the company decided to go beyond its current staple portfolio of edible oil and spices and enter the larger category of processed food.
