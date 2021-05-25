Emami Q4 PAT up four-fold YoY to Rs 88 cr, drops 58% sequentially

FMCG company, Emami, recorded a 285 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 87.73 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 22.75 crore in the year ago period.

Quarter-on-quarter, however, Emami’s profit after tax was down by 58 per cent from Rs 208.96 crore in the December quarter.

The company said that during the quarter, input cost pressure increased due to inflation in key commodities, which led to a gross margin decline of 250 bps.

Revenues from operations stood at Rs 730.76 crore in the March quarter, up 37 per cent from the year-ago period, but down from Rs 933.61 crore in the previous quarter.

On Tuesday, the stock fell 2.30 per cent and closed at Rs 499.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

said that both urban and rural markets performed well during the quarter and the retail channel also picked up momentum. While modern trade grew by 46 per cent, e-commerce grew by 3x. In Q4FY21, e-commerce business increased its contribution by 200 bps to 4 per cent of domestic revenues.

Commenting, Mohan Goenka, director, Limited, said, the company delivered broad based growth across brands, channels and businesses and closed the fourth quarter with an overall revenue growth of 37 per cent and EBIDTA growth of 65 per cent, despite an increase in major input costs in Q4FY21.

“While rural demand has sustained, urban demand is gradually picking up. Our domestic business grew by 44 per cent, international business by 28 per cent in Q4FY21 and we continued to improve our sales and profitability quarter on quarter,” he added.

Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, said that all major brands grew by more than 30 per cent during the quarter with the healthcare range’s performance leading the growth chart by 67 per cent, followed by Kesh King, which grew by 45 per cent, pain management range by 38 per cent, Navratna by 28 per cent, BoroPlus by 4.5 times and male grooming range by 26 per cent.