Embassy may call off stake-purchase deal with Indiabulls Real Estate

The proposed stake-purchase deal between Embassy Property Developments and Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) may be called off, it is learnt. According to the earlier agreement, Embassy was supposed to buy an additional 14 per cent stake in IBREL from its promoter Sameer Gehlaut and his group companies, following the first tranche of 14 per cent it acquired in June.

The second tranche was expected to conclude in six-eight weeks. Sources in the know said this transaction was unlikely to go through. “Talks haven’t progressed in the right direction between Embassy and ...