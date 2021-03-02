Embassy Group ties up with Ivanhoe to roll out $500 mn investment fund

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone-backed Embassy Reit eyes large office parks for acquisition
Embassy Office Parks REIT to float QIP, may raise up to $600 million
TechVillage deal done, Embassy to sell more assets to its listed REIT
Blackstone in the final leg of talks to buy out Embassy Industrial Parks
GIC, Phoenix group start talks over Rs 800-crore office project deal
-
Real estate player Embassy Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge, a subsidiary of Canada's institutional fund managers CDPQ, have partnered to launch a $500-million investment fund focused on office business parks. While the Embassy Group will lead all real estate development, project management, leasing and operations, Ivanhoe Cambridge will leverage their expertise in investment.
The Canadian partner and Embassy will be investing in an 80:20 ratio, with an initial focus on the southern Indian markets of Bengaluru and Chennai.
“Through the Embassy-Ivanhoé commercial office platform, we aspire to develop state-of-the-art business parks in India. We aim to continue delivering a differentiated and holistic workspace ecosystem by integrating concepts like co-living and co-working, expansive office spaces, and easy to access amenities,” said Jitu Virwani, chairman and managing director, Embassy Group.
The platform will invest in the development and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key urban centres.
The seed asset for the platform will be the first phase of the 60-acre Embassy East Business Park in Bengaluru. The first phase will be developed on a land parcel of 9 acres, with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet having co-living, essential retail and amenities. The first phase of the project is expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2024.
“Over the last couple of decades, several global corporations have acknowledged India as a scalable global innovation hub catalyzed by a deep, world-class talent pool. We anticipate this trend to accelerate thus supporting long term demand for sustainable, class A offices in mixed use campus environments,” said Karim Habra, head of Europe & Asia-pacific at Ivanhoe Cambridge.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU