Embassy REIT has delivered 50% total returns since listing: Vikaash Khdloya

REIT leased 1.8 million square feet across 25 transactions. This includes a 550,000 sq ft pre-commitment from JP Morgan at Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru, during the April-June quarter of FY23. The REIT said the April-June period was its best quarter since 2016. Vikaash Khdloya , who in April took over as chief executive officer (CEO) of the REIT, discusses his outlook for the segment and impact of hybrid space models in an interview with Raghavendra Kamath .

