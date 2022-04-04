Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year paper to fund operations

-
ALSO READ
Embassy REIT's net operating income grows 30% to Rs 624 crore in Q2
We've distributed Rs 4,800 cr over past 10 quarters: Embassy REIT Dy CEO
Employees trickle back into changed office spaces as Covid-19 cases decline
Brookfield India REIT to acquire Seaview Developers for Rs 3,970 crore
Good time to invest in commercial realty as firms bring employees to office
-
Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 1,000 crore through five-year bonds to fund its operations, market sources said. The coupon rate on these bonds is 7.35 per cent.
A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is an entity created with the main purpose to invest funds in the operation or ownership of the real estate to further generate income for investors.
These bonds floated by Embassy REIT carry “AAA” rating, reflecting the trust’s comfortable loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which is supported by a cap on incremental borrowings and is driven by low debt and strong debt protection metrics.
Embassy REIT is registered as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trust Act of 1882 and as a REIT with SEBI’s Real Estate Investment Trust Regulations of 2014. The REIT is sponsored by BRE Mauritius Investments (part of the Blackstone group) and Embassy Property Development (part of the Embassy group).
Meanwhile, Torrent Power raised Rs 600 crore through medium-term bonds with maturities ranging from two to five years. The bonds carry a coupon of 6.2 per cent for two years, 6.70 per cent for three years, 7.10 per cent for four years, and 7.45 per cent for five years. In February, CRISIL had upgraded ratings for Torrent Power’s debentures from “AA” to “AA+”, reflecting the company’s continued strong profitability.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU