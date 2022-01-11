Employee connect crucial to build culture esp for freshers: Rishad Premji

-
ALSO READ
Pandemic led to structural changes across industries: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Purplle.com closes $140 mn Series D round adding Premji Invest to cap table
Wipro Q2 net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,931 cr
Covid impact: More women have exited formal employment in India than men
Amazon, Premji Invest back fintech smallcase in $40 mn funding
-
Hybrid workforces are here to stay, especially for the Indian IT services industry, as companies can work remotely, but creating a stronger connect with employees will be key, said Rishad Premji, chairman Wipro.
“Many companies across different industries are experimenting with it (the hybrid work place), but I think fundamentally it is important that people do come back and all of our people come back some times. So that's the fundamental premise that we're working with,” he said st Microsoft’s flagship event Future Ready.
He said that creating a connect is crucial as it helps to build culture, and people connect for culture because organisations grow when people gossip about the organization. “It's incredibly critical for that to happen. And it doesn't happen in this transactional medium of being virtual. The other thing, I think it's incredibly important for us, for innovation and for idea exchange and for idea generation,” he added.
This connect is especially required for the new recruits that the companies have been onboarding during the pandemic. “We had over 60,000 new employees join us in the last 18 months, who've never walked into a Wipro office, who are probably only engaging with their manager and maybe a few other people. And so all they know of the companies, they get a paycheck from the company and they engage with one or two leads. That's their understanding of Wipro. And so it's incredibly important that we connect with these folks,” he explained.
The other crucial aspect of the hybrid workforce and rapidly evolving digital landscape is finding the right talent. Premji said that the number one challenge that the industry is facing right now is talent. The companies who win the war on talent, win the game.
“There is such a huge mismatch today between demand and just availability of supply. There's an effort being put at an organization level where we are spending an inordinate amount of time and money trying to re-skill. and up-skill people at an industry level we're spending an enormous amount of time. We are also doing this at an industry level where we're looking to re-skill 2 million of the 4 million people who today are employed by the industry,” said Premji.
Rekha Menon, chairperson Accenture India stated that the demand for tech talent is eight times of what is available. However, whenever the issue of skilling surfaces everyone is focused on digital skills or tech skills, many overlook the need for soft skills which have become the focal point of the hybrid workforce.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU