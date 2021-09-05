Enel interested in India's power distribution market, says CEO

-
Enel SpA is interested in entering the power distribution market in India, CEO Francesco Starace said during a press conference on Saturday.
“We are interested because finally this big country is making it possible for private ownership of power distribution assets,” Starace said.
Enel has already started electricity generation in India and is seeking to also “cover” the distribution process, Starace added as he expects energy consumption per capita to grow in much of the country.
