JUST IN
Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra
Reliance Industries seeks shareholder nod to alter MoA for EPC undertaking
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
Committee of creditors may ask bidders to sweeten offers for RCap
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra
TCS bags Rail Delivery group contract to create UK Rail Data Marketplace
Business Standard

E-marketplaces projected to see enterprise value zoom over 3 times

The report projects that the enterprise value of the companies would go up from $150-200 billion currently to $500 billion by 2027

Topics
Indian companies | Online marketplace | E-commerce sellers

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

E-commerce platform ONDC gets fund infusion of Rs 157.5-cr, more to follow
The report Rise of Digital Bazaars in India points out that marketplaces have a current gross merchandise value (GMV) of $100 billion which is expected to hit $350 billion in 2027

Digital marketplaces are projected to see their enterprise value more than double or triple and their contribution to gross domestic product to go up from 2-3 per cent currently to 5 per cent by 2027, according to a report released by Accel, jointly with Bain & Company.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian companies

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.