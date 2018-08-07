Epiq Capital makes first 3 investments in Lenskart, Mswipe and NestAway

Epiq Capital, the firm founded by former venture capitalist Rishi Navani, has closed its first three in Solutions Private Limited, Technologies Private Limited and Technologies Private Limited. The firm makes primary and secondary

“The in Lenskart, and reflect our core strategy and philosophy. We are privileged to have partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs who have achieved a deep product value proposition with innovative business models," said Rishi Navani, Founder and Managing Partner,

is building India’s premier growth and later stage tech-investment platform. It partners with exceptional entrepreneurs over the long term to scale into large, sustainable enterprises. The team has over two decades of India investing and operating experience including investments in Lenskart, and and past investments in Daily hunt, Five Star and W.

is a category defining, next-generation tech-enabled, omnichannel eyewear platform. has achieved significant scale and operating profitability by combining brand ownership, online and offline distribution with over 400 stores in 75 cities across India, and integrating manufacturing to provide high-quality eyewear at affordable prices to address over half a billion people requiring vision correction.

Mswipe is a payment and SME financial services platform. It has established a network with over 300K terminals in 750 cities across India driven by product innovation, an end-to-end unified payment platform, and a highly efficient sales presence. The company has achieved operating breakeven and is expanding its product offerings to address the large SME financial services opportunity.

NestAway is an online home rental network. The company is building a trusted brand and solving for landlords with millions of vacant homes as well as over a million annual migrants seeking quality, affordable housing in the large cities. NestAway provides ready-to-move-in homes and associated services to over 35,000 tenants currently and has over 14,000 homes under management.