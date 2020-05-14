Escorts re-rating hinges on tractor volume recovery, tie-up with Kobuta

Despite the drop in volume in key segments, reported better-than-expected numbers in the March quarter. Even as volumes in the tractor segment, which accounts for three quarters of revenues was down 20 per cent over the year ago period, higher realisations in the segment helped restrict the fall in revenues to 15 per cent. The volume fall in construction equipment business which accounts for 15 per cent of revenues was down a steeper 32.

The company indicated that better product mix, operational efficiencies and lower raw material cost helped to improve operating profit by 2.5 per cent and margins to 14.1 per cent, up 245 basis points over the year ago quarter. Raw material cost to sales was down 675 basis points to 62 per cent which coupled with lower than expected fall in revenues helped report its highest quarterly margins in the last fifteen years.

While sales in March to May period has been muted due to lockdown, the company indicated that pent up demand should help improve the sales trend from June to October period. The management estimates that about 30-40 per cent of about 80,000 units of lost orders due to the lockdown is expected to come back in the peak season post May.

While its plants are operational with about 20 per cent capacity, expects to scale up the same to 50-60 per cent by June. The company indicated that it has enough stocks to meet demand till June. For the construction equipment business it expects demand to build up in the second half of the fiscal with June quarter expected to see a sharp fall in sales.

The company lost market share in tractor as its stronger regions of North and Central India saw a higher fall than the overall market which fell by 9 per cent. However its tie-up with Japan’s Kubota would expand its presence in its weak market of South India as well as boost exports in the premium tractor space. While the company is confident about growth coming back, given the expectation of downtrading due to the ongoing slowdown realisations and margins could be impacted going ahead. However, most analysts are positive on the stock given the expected recovery in tractors, tie-up with Kubota and healthy balance sheet.