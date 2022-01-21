Essar hires former SAIL CMD Anil Chaudhary as head of metals and mining biz

-
-
Essar Capital, the investment arm of Essar Global Fund, has announced the appointment of Anil Kumar Chaudhary as Chief Executive Officer for the metals & mining business.
Chaudhary was formerly the Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and has been the Chairman of International Coal Ventures (ICVL) and mjunction services.
Chaudhary will be a member of the Executive Committee, and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the Metals & Mining Vertical, domestically and globally. He was earlier the President of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI). Currently, he is the Chairman of Minerals and Metals Committee of PHDCCI.
