JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jet Airways curtails flights to save cash, 20-30 cancellations daily
Business Standard

ArcelorMittal emerges as the highest bidder in the race for Essar Steel

Essar Steel lenders are likely to put the AecelorMittal proposal for voting early next week, according to ET report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal

The Laxmi N Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal on Friday emerged as the highest bidder in the race for Essar Steel, pipping Vedanta in the process.

Earlier on Friday, Uttam Galva said that ArcelorMittal had approved a payment of Rs 74.69 billion to the financial creditors of the company.

"ArcelorMittal has approved payment to the secured financial creditors of the Company to clear its overdue debts in order that the offer ArcelorMittal submitted for Essar Steel India Limited (ESEL) on April 2, 2018, is eligible," Uttam Galva said in a regulatory filing.

Essar Steel lenders are likely to put the ArcelorMittal proposal for voting early next week, according to ET report.
First Published: Fri, October 19 2018. 23:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements