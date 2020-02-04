JUST IN
Essar Steel seeks 36 LNG cargoes for delivery between 2021-2023 : Report

The tender closes on Feb. 5 and remains valid until February 7, one industry source said

Reuters  |  Singapore 

India's Essar Steel is seeking 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over 2021 to 2023, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Feb. 5 and remains valid until February 7, one of them said.

This is likely a reissue of an earlier tender by the company in November last year for the same volumes and delivery period, a second source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

An Essar Steel spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
