Essential medicines list updated, adds 34 new drugs and drops 26

As many as 34 new drugs were added and 26 dropped from an updated list of essential medicines that will lead to prices being fixed, said the government on Tuesday.

The National List of Essential Medicines ( 2022) has 384 drugs, up from 376 covered in 2015. “Drafting this list is a lengthy process, and around 350 experts from across India have held over 140 consultation meetings to draft the 2022,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Most drugs in 2022—it will guide the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to cap medicine prices—are anti-infectives (antibiotics, antifungal etc), medicines to treat diabetes, HIV, TB, contraceptives, hormonal medicines, some blood clotting disorders related medications, and anesthetics. Common antibiotics like meropenem, Cefuroxime, popular anti-diabetic drugs like insulin Glargine, and teneligliptin are part of the NLEM 2022.

Covid-19 medications and vaccines are not made a part of NLEM 2022 as these are under emergency use authorization (EUA) and more studies are required to understand the efficacy and drug profiles of these, said Y K Gupta, a pharmacologist, and vice chairperson of the Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM), which drafted NLEM 2022.

Gupta said that a vaccine included in the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) automatically becomes a part of the NLEM. The rotavirus vaccine became a part of the NIP in 2016 and has now been included in the NLEM.



Also read: National List of Essential Medicines: All that you need to know about it

As many as 384 drugs in NLEM 2022 would roughly cover around 1000 formulations. The 376 drugs in NLEM 2015 covered roughly 800 formulations. The scheduled drugs that were part of the NLEM 2015, roughly contributed 17-18 per cent of the Rs 1.6-1.7 trillion domestic pharma market.

Medicines that feature in the NLEM are called scheduled drugs. The NPPA fixes the prices of these drugs based on the wholesale price index inflation. For all other drugs, the are allowed to take a maximum hike of up to 10 per cent annually.

Scheduled drugs (NLEM 2015) roughly constitute 17-18 percent of the estimated Rs 1.6-trillion domestic pharma market.

Union Health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said that the NLEM is prepared on safety, efficacy and cost (affordability). “It includes only those drugs that are approved by the Indian regulator, and also this list is drafted keeping in mind the disease burden and current treatment line in the country,” he said.





The first NLEM in 1996 had 279 drugs, and it has been revised periodically since. Typically, the list is revised every three years, but this time, a revision has come after seven years. Covid19 had impacted the process of drafting the new NLEM.

Gupta said that even patented drugs like Bedaquiline (anti-TB), Delamanid (anti-TB), Dolutegravir (HIV), Daclatasvir (Hepatitis C) are also part of NLEM 2022.

He added that much advancement has taken place in cancer drugs and affordability is an issue. “The NPPA had fixed prices of 42 cancer drugs using the trade margin rationalization route. We examined those drugs, and around four cancer drugs are now also a part of the NLEM 2022,” Gupta added.

Moreover, fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs are usually avoided. “Only in case of some diseases like Parkinson’s disease etc, where FDCs are strictly necessary, they are made part of the NLEM,” Gupta said.



