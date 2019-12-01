Eureka Forbes shapes up for future, focuses on domestic operations

Eureka Forbes, the country’s largest player in water purifiers and vacuum cleaners, is reorganising itself and bringing its focus back on domestic operations as it seeks to unlock value.

Last week, Forbes & Company, part of the Shapoor Pallonji group, had said its board of directors had authorised its management to evaluate all options for Eureka Forbes, its subsidiary, including an equity dilution, stake sale or combination of both. The announcement came amid debt concerns involving another group firm — Sterling & Wilson Solar — where promoters had written to the ...