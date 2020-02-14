JUST IN
Eveready's Dec-quarter pre-tax profit jumps on asset sale to Rs 110 crore

The pre-tax profit, adjusted against the one-time land sale and separation costs, remained flat at Rs 21.20 crore

BS Reporter 

Eveready

Sale of a land parcel in Chennai helped Eveready Industries post pre-tax profit (PBT) of Rs 110.76 crore during the third quarter, against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the year-ago period. The pre-tax profit, adjusted against the one-time land sale and separation costs, however, remained flat at Rs 21.20 crore. Revenue during the period fell by 22.24 per cent to Rs 317.38 crore.
