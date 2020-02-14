Eveready's Dec-quarter pre-tax profit jumps on asset sale to Rs 110 crore

-
ALSO READ
Eveready hits 5% lower circuit on report Duracell plans to buy co's assets
Eveready Industries hits over 5-year low, stock tanks 75% in eight months
Eveready profit before tax drops 35.65% to Rs 20.79 crore in Sept quarter
Hindalco's Dec-quarter consolidated pre-tax profit down 23% at Rs 1,481 cr
Birla Corp posts 207% pre-tax profit surge in Q3 amid muted demand scenario
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU