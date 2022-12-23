Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case

Former Bank CEO and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group.

59-year-old had allegedly favoured Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration compnay, in the bank's lending policies. This led to her resignation as CEO and managing director of Bank in October 2018.

She has been charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating by the CBI for suspected irregularities in a loan of Rs 3,250 crore made to the Videocon Group in 2012 that turned into a non-performing asset for the Bank.