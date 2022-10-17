JUST IN
Ex-Infosys president Ravi Kumar to join as president for Cognizant Americas

Kumar will be reporting directly to Brian Humphries, CEO Cognizant.

Topics
Cognizant | Infosys

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Ravi Kumar
Ravi Kumar

Former Infosys president Ravi Kumar is joining Cognizant as President Americas, said the company in a regulatory filing. He will take on the position from January 16, 2023. Kumar will be reporting directly to Brian Humphries, CEO Cognizant.

Infosys in a BSE filing, last week, had shared that Kumar has resigned. Kumar also has served as Chairman of the Board of Infosys Business Process Management, and brings more than 20 years of experience in consulting and industry sales, incubating new practice lines and driving large transformational programs.

"As President of Cognizant Americas, which accounts for more than 70% of the company’s total annual revenues, Ravi will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of our business in the US, Latin America, and Canada, including our industry teams, the Americas Consulting organization, and the global Large Deals Team," said an internal note by CEO Brian Humphries.

"I believe his leadership will inject a new level of energy and innovative thinking to help accelerate growth. Ravi will also serve as a close partner to me. He is based in New York City and will join the EC, reporting to me, on January 16, 2023," said the email from Humphries.

Kumar takes over from Surya Gummadi, who will take over leading the $5 billion Health Sciences Business of Cognizant,

Cognizant also announced the appointment of Prasad Sankaran who will be heading the software and platform engineering (SPE) services. He joins from Bain & Company.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 22:06 IST

